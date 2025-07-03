Federation Cup feat: Nwifuru splashes N1m each on Abakaliki FC players

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi of Ebonyi State has rewarded 34 registered players of Abakaliki Football Club with N1 million each after emerging the runner-up in the 2025 President Federation Cup on June 28.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the team lost the final 3-4 on penalties to Kwara United after regulation time scores stood goalless.

The match was played at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Lagos.

The eight-month old club became the giant-killers of the competition after dusting big names such as Enyimba FC of Aba and Nasarawa United of Lafia among others enroute the final.

Nwifuru while receiving the players in his office in Abakaliki also announced a reward of N1 million for its Head Coach and ex-international, Ifeanyi Onyedika.

He said: “Sixteen officials of the team will receive N500,000 each, while its supporters club will receive N4 million.

“The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ebonyi chapter will also receive N1 million for effective coverage of the team’s activities.”

The governor congratulated the team for the feat, noting that they made the government and Ebonyi people extremely proud.

Nwifuru added: “I watched the match live and your performance made me believe that our investment in the team was worth it.

“The performance was so convincing that you will become the salt of world football, one day.

“The technicality you displayed on the pitch and passion embodied in the team’s anthem, were thought-provoking and highly encouraging.”

Nwifuru, however, rued the team’s “sad” relegation from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to Nationwide League One (NNO).

He said: “I blame the coach because if the team had displayed the sort of performance we saw in Lagos, it could have finished among the top-four in the league.

“You could have put confusion in Nigerian football if you won the federation cup because a relegated team should ordinarily not play in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition.

“I, however, assure you that we would explore available opportunities to ensure that you remain in the NNL.”

Nwifuru urged the officials to ensure better preparations for the next football season and asked them to give the players a one-month recess.

“I promise to be visible in your matches next season and be more involved in the team’s affairs,” he said.

The team’s Captain, Cyril Timothy, thanked the governor for his “immense” encouragement since its formation, noting that the players planned to use the trophy to appreciate him.

“We sincerely regret the loss and relegation from the league, but assure the state of improved performances next season,” he said.

