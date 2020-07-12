A new report by the Economic Confidential has disclosed that the Federal Government, 36 states and 774 local government councils in Nigeria shared a total sum of N7.8 trillion from the Federation Account in 2019.

While the Federal Government and its agencies received a total sum of N3.3 trillion, other tiers of government shared N4.4 trillion.

The total allocation of N4.4 trillion to States and their Local Government Councils is N100 billion lesser than the N4.5 trillion they received in the previous year of 2018.

In its annual detailed investigative report with a table of figures, the Economic Confidential disclosed that among the state recipients, Delta State is ranked first as the highest recipient of gross allocation with a total sum of N282 billion in the 12 months of 2019.

It is followed by Lagos State with N270 billion; Akwa Ibom, N241 billion; Rivers State, N219 billion; and Kano State N181 billion.

The five states cornered over a quarter (25%) of the total allocation for the States and local government councils in Nigeria.

Among the 10 highest recipients from the Federation Account are Bayelsa State, which got N176 billion; followed by Katsina State, N136 billion; Oyo State, N131 billion; Kaduna State, N129 billion; and Borno State N121 billion.

The lowest recipients are Gombe and Ebonyi States that got N75 billion and N76 billion followed by Nasarawa, N77 billion; Ekiti, N78 billion; and Kwara N80 billion.

The report further disclosed that Edo and Ondo, which are oil-producing states, got N108 billion and N103 billion respectively, while another state in the South South, Cross River State, received N90 billion in one year.

The Economic Confidential, Nigeria’s intelligence economic magazine, gathered that factors that influence allocations to states and local government councils from the Federation Account include: Population, Derivation, Landmass, Terrain, Revenue Effort, School Enrolments, Health Facilities, Water Supply and Equality of the beneficiaries.

The magazine, a sister publication of PRNigeria, has been publishing the Federation Account Allocation figures since January 2007.

It also publishes the Annual States Viability Index, which measures the survival of States on Internally Generated Revenue without relying on Federally Collected Revenues, especially from the Federation Account.

Please the Table of the Gross Allocation from the Federation Account in 2019 from this link

https://economicconfidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Econ-FAAC-Gross-2019.pdf