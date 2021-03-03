RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, Prof. Armayau Hamisu-Bichi, has approved the indefinite suspension of four students for alleged involvement in cultism.

Habibu Garba-Matazu, Acting Director, Public Relations and Protocol of the university, made this known in a statement issued in Katsina on Wednesday.

Garba-Matazu said the vice-chancellor’s approval was based on a security report submitted by the institution’s Acting Chief Security Officer, Tanimu Dari-Atiku.

He stated that the report indicated that the affected students were from Sociology and Computer Science departments, adding that they belonged to various cult groups.

“They are suspended indefinitely, pending the final security investigation,’’ he added.

“The vice-chancellor strongly warned students at all levels to desist from cultism and other social vices.

“Cultism is a source of grave concern to the university management and to all well-meaning, law abiding members of the university community,’’ he stressed.

Garba-Matazu also stated that the university management would not relent in its efforts at dealing with any member of the university community found involved in cultism.