The Federal University, Dutsin-ma in Katsina State has debunked social media report of an attack on the institution and abduction of students by bandits.

Habibu Matazu, Acting Director, Public Relations and Protocols of the institution, spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Matazu said: “There was no case of bandits’ attack on any of the campuses of the institution.

“As I am speaking with you, we are all in the institution.

“No case of attack and nobody was abducted.

“I don’t know why they did that to us.

“It is false.”

Matazu urged students, parents, guardians, the entire university community and all Nigerians to disregard the rumour.

He added that the university has put adequate measures to safeguard lives and property of students and staff of the institution.

NAN.