Federal University, Katsina promotes eight staff

The Governing Council of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has approved the promotion of eight academic staff to the rank of Professors and Associate Professors.

This is contained in a statement issued Friday in Katsina, by Malam Habib Umar-Amin, the spokesperson of the University.

Umar-Amin said that the promotion followed the successful return of their external assessments.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, announced the development during the 105 Regular Senate Meeting of the institution.

Hamisu-Bichi congratulated the promoted staff and urged them to redouble efforts towards advancing teaching, learning and research as well as community service.

“The promotion is in recognition of your hard work and dedication to duty.

“No one will be denied his or her promotion as much as it has passed through all the due processes and satisfactory external reports,” he said.

He listed those promoted to the rank of Professors to include Dr Aliyu Umar of the Department of Biological Science who is now Professor of Parasitology and Public Health, and Dr Yahaya Mohammed of the Department of Animal Science, now Professor of Animal Physiology.

Those promoted to the rank of Associate Professors included: Dr Muhammad Ghazali-Garba of Animal Science Department, Dr Aliyu Ibrahim-Kankara, Department of Geology, and Dr Badaki Olusegun-Lasisi, Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education.

Others were: Dr Ahmad Muhammad-Gusau, Islamic Studies Department, Dr Muntaka Mamman, Agricultural Extension and Rural Development and Dr Florence Nwamaka-Ikechiamaka from Physics Department