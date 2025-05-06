Federal University Katsina gets acting Vice Chancellor

Prof. Aminu Ado has emerged as the elected acting Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State.

Until his emergence as the acting VC on Monday at the 130th special Senate meeting, he was the Deputy vice-chancellor of the university.

This was announced in a statement in Katsina on Monday issued by Nasir Abdul, the FUDMA’s Director, Information and Protocol.

According to him, Ado was the only nominated candidate for the position, but his candidature was put to vote and he polled 92 to two votes for and against.

He added that Ado would take over from the current V-C, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, whose tenure would elapse on Monday.

According to Abdul, Hamisu-Bichi, during the meeting, explained that the special Senate session was summoned to elect an acting V-C, pending the selection of a substantive one.

Hamisu-Bichi said that as his tenure would end, there was the need to have an acting vice-chancellor in order not to create a vacuum,

He stressed the need for all the Senate members of the university to participate in the selection process of the acting V-C.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ado, who hails from Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, was born on June 13, 1972 in Kankia LGA.

