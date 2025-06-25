Federal University Kashere to confer honorary doctorate on Kalu

The Federal University Kashere, Gombe State has announced its decision to confer a Doctor of Science (D.Sc), Honoris Causa, on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in recognition of his significant contributions to national development and leadership excellence.

The decision of the university was made known in a formal letter sent to Kalu and signed by the school’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Umaru A. Pate.

In the letter, the university revealed that both the Senate and Governing Council approved the award during their respective meetings.

The honorary doctorate will be officially conferred at the university’s upcoming convocation ceremony, scheduled to hold on July 5, 2025 at the Main Campus in Kashere, Gombe State.

The university cited Senator Kalu’s exemplary leadership in both public and private sectors, his entrepreneurial success, philanthropic efforts, and commitment to youth empowerment as the basis for the honour.

The letter highlighted his dedication to public service as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic.

Professor Pate, on behalf of the university community, extended heartfelt congratulations to the senator, praising his personal and public service records.

The university expressed pride in associating with Senator Kalu and looks forward to hosting him at the convocation event.

A detailed programme for the convocation ceremony will be released in due course.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s Legacy in Education

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s contributions to the education sector, both as a two-term Governor of Abia State and now the representative of Abia North Senatorial Distrcit, are widely regarded as foundational to Nigeria’s long-term socio-economic development.

As governor from 1999 to 2007, Kalu introduced a far-reaching free education programme covering primary to secondary levels and extending subsidies to university students.

He backed the policy with massive infrastructure investments: Renovating over 821 schools, constructing 524 new classrooms, and supplying more than 155,000 desks and other essential materials.

His administration also launched a fleet of free student buses and distributed school kits to thousands of pupils across the state.

Kalu’s tenure also saw the transformation of the Aba General Hospital into the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) and major funding increases for Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, helping the institution regain full accreditation for several faculties.

Remarkably, under his leadership, teachers never embarked on industrial action, a testament to consistent salary payments and constructive engagement with staff unions.

Beyond infrastructure, Kalu prioritised human capital development through scholarships and grants.

His government and personal foundation awarded thousands of scholarships, including to international institutions, particularly for students in science and medicine.

As senator, Kalu has continued this legacy, deploying constituency funds to reconstruct over 100 classroom blocks, rehabilitate abandoned schools, and distribute learning kits to schoolchildren across Abia North Senatorial District.

Through the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, he has expanded access to higher education by sponsoring students to study abroad, including in South America, China, and Europe.

Legislatively, he has championed education-focused reforms in the National Assembly.

Notably, he sponsored the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education (Amendment) Bill aimed at expanding access to quality education and ensuring sustained federal funding for basic schooling and school feeding programmes.

