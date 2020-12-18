The Governing Council, Federal University Kashere, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State on Friday appointed Prof. Umar Pate of Bayero University, Kano as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Yakubu Abubakar, Chairman, Governing Council of the University, who made the announcement, said the new vice chancellor would be the third, following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, Prof. Alhassan Gani.

He said Gani was appointed on February 2, 2016 for a single term of five years and his tenure would, therefore, end on February 10, 2021.

The chairman said Pate scored 92.2 per cent, ahead of Prof. Polycarp Emeka and Prof. Santaya Kela and 25 other candidates that applied, with 11 shortlisted.

According to Abubakar, the newly appointed vice chancellor is a Professor of Mass Communication and Dean, School of Post graduate studies, Bayero University Kano.