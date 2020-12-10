Prof. Muazu Gusau has been appointed as the new Vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara State.

A statement by the institution’s Information Officer, Umar Usman, said 25 applications were received when the job was advertised.

Mu’azu, the third Vice-Chancellor of the institution, is to serve for a period of five years beginning from February 10, 2021.

A professor of Toxicology who teaches at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Muazu, who obtained his PhD from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, will take over from Prof. Magaji Garba, who returns to his former institution, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, after serving two terms of five years each.