Federal University Dutsinma loses Registrar

The Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State has announced the death of its Registrar, Prof. Iliyasu Falalu-Rafindadi, after a protracted illness.

The spokesman of the university, Habib Umar-Aminu, disclosed the death of the Registrar in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Umar-Aminu said Falalu-Rafindadi died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 60.

According to the FUDMA spokesman, the deceased was a seasoned administrator who had served the university in various capacities.

He said: “Born on June 10, 1964 in Katsina town, Katsina State, the deceased joined the services of FUDMA on December 30, 2011 from where he rose through the ranks to become its Registrar on June 1, 2021.

“During his stay at the university, the deceased had served as its Academic Secretary and Establishment secretary before his appointment as Registrar.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Armaya’u Bichi, on behalf of the management, staff and students, extends his condolences to the family and the university community over the death.”

According to Umar-Aminu, the vice-chancellor described the demise of the registrar as a great loss to the university and its community at large.

He added: “Bichi said that the deceased was a dedicated and hardworking staff member who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the university.

“And the university community will surely miss his services.”

The VC prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and Almighty Allah to grant eternal rest and Aljannat Firdaus to the deceased.

The FUDMA spokesman said the deceased had since been buried at the Dan Marina cemetery after a funeral prayer held at his residence located at Rafindadi community in Katsina town.

