A national project for the assessment of legislators performance in Nigeria, known as Legislative Watch, has been piloted in Kwara State by a leading pro-Democracy Group, Kwara Must Change.

Legislative Watch is a professional and apolitical rating of legislators based on verifiable standard that is inline with global best standard.

Kwara Must Change partnered with Grand Plan Enterprise, a research and communication firm, to develop the assessment mechanism over a year ago, adding that it diligently produced the report with adequate information to all Kwara legislators.

In a statement by Convener of Kwara Must Change, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group in partnership with Grand Plan commenced the development of Legislative Watch as a standard assessment of Legislators in Kwara State, both at the Kwara State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate.

Hamzat said: “Ahead of the official release of the novel and maiden edition of Legislative Watch, whose date shall be communicated in due time, we are proud to release the key findings of our first year assessment of Kwara Legislators.”

He explained that more than 90 per cent members of the state assembly scored below average, signifying worsening state of legislative understanding, while more than 80 per cent members of the House of Representatives also scored below average.

Legislative Watch key findings indicated that quality representation, legislative advancement, executive oversight and constituency projects are key elements of legislative engagement and based on the above criteria, Senator Sadiq Umar, from Kwara North Senatorial District, emerged as most performing lawmaker in Kwara State.

Hon. Bio Omar from Baruten/Kiaiama Federal Constituency and the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Danladi Salihu, emerged as most performing member of the House of Representatives and Kwara State House of Assembly respectively.

Similarly, Hon. Yekini Alajagusi from Ilorin West/Asa, Hon. Tijanni Ismaila from Offa/Oyun and Ifelodun Federal Constituency and Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo from Ilorin South/East emerged as least performing lawmakers from Kwara State.

Legislative Watch also discovered that most members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have limited understanding of legislative engagement, with the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Raphael Adetiba, and nine others emerging as least performing members of the House.