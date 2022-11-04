Federal Polytechnic, Ede resumes for new semester

The Academic Board of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, said the school will resume on Saturday, November 5, 2022 for the second semester of 2021/2022 academic session.

This is contained in an internal memo signed by the Establishment Affairs Officer of the institution, Elkanah Aruwajoye and made available to newsmen by the Protocol, Media and Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Sola Lawal, Friday in Osogbo.

According to the memo, the academic board at its meeting held Thursday considered and approved the academic calendar for the new semester.

It said that the new semester would commence on Saturday, while academic activities would start on November 7.

The memo also urged all the returning students to adhere strictly to the institution’s dress code and be a good ambassador of the school.

It said that lectures and other academic activities would commence on Monday.

“On behalf of the chairman and members of the academic board, I wish to welcome returning students to a crisis free semester.

“The foregoing is for the information and compliance of members of staff, parents and guardians as well as returning students of the Polytechnic.”





