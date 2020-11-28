The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi in Lagos State to enhance mutual cooperation and benefits between the two institutions.

Dr Dayo Oladebeye, rector of the polytechnic, made this known while signing the MoU on Saturday at the institution’s Conference Hall in Ado-Ekiti.

Oladebeye said the MoU was basically to promote linkage and exchange programme between the parties.

According to him, it is also aimed at providing and formalising a guide for strategic collaborations.

He said the core mandate of the research agency provided the elixir for the birth of the collaboration.

“It will afford the parties to engage, among other activities, in joint research projects and exchange programme,” the rector said.

Oladebeye expressed joy that the linkage development partnership had become a reality.

He said that the two institutions have a lot in common to do.

“This collaboration will be to the benefit of man, both institutions and the nation at large,” he said.

In her remarks, Dr Agnes Asagbara, the Acting Director-General of FIIRO, said it would be the joy of the institute and the nation’s development, if the MoU does not end up only on paper, but practically actualised.

Asagbara said that FIIRO has human and capital resources to bring the collaboration to a fruition.

She said Ekiti had been renowned as the cradle or fountain of knowledge, adding that FIIRO had been involved in many landmark researches, particularly into Agricultural processing and products.

Asagbara said that some of the researches had been patented and further enhanced for industry and commercialisation.

She made documentary presentation, which detailed the activities, mandate and efforts of the 1956 founded FIIRO so far.

The FIIRO acting director-general expressed hope that signing of the MoU would be beneficial to the staff members and students of the polytechnic, and that of FIIRO workers and Nigeria as a whole.