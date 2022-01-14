Federal Poly Ede, Rector hails TETFUND award

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, Dr. John Adekolawole, has described an award given to the institution by The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), as a welcome development.

Adekolawole expressed his appreciation in a statement signed Friday in Osogbo, the State capital by the Protocol, Media and Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Sola Lawal.

The rector said the Prudent Financial Management and Efficient Research Driven award, was achieved as a result of concerted efforts by staff and students of the Polytechnic.

He urged members of staff and students of the institution to sustain the tempo of commitment and efficiency for the institution to move to greater heights.

Adekolawole also commended members of the new Governing Council of the polytechnic, led by Dr Emmanuel Jekada, for their efforts in making the institution the cynosure of all eyes and a model of academic excellence.

He therefore, advised the students to take their studies seriously as the institution had zero tolerance for examination malpractices and other social vices.

Recall that the award was conferred on the Polytechnic by TETFUND on December 16, 2021.