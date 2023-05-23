Federal lawmaker sets two-point agenda for Tinubu in first 100 days

With just eight days to the swearing-in of the President elect, Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, a Federal lawmaker, Deacon Chike Okafor, has appealed to them to prioritize the unification of all sections of the country.

The House of Representatives member representing Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma,Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo state, while speaking as a panelist in an open discuss at the pre-inauguration countdown hangout at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, stated that while he is optimistic that the incoming President has all it takes to reform the country’s economy and continue to build on the infrastructural efforts of the Buhari administration across the country, he singled out the urgent need to unify and pacify all aggrieved sections and people as top priority for the incoming administration

He noted that deliberate and concerted efforts must be put in place to achieve this within the first 100 days of the administration, stressing that it is only on this fulcrum that all other challenges can be surmounted.

According to the second term APC lawmaker and a former commissioner for Finance in Imo state, “there has never been a time that the country had been divided along ethnic, religious and tribal lines like we witnessed in these past years. This has totally destroyed national cohesion, trust and integration, stressing that if a state of emergency is not declared on this by the incoming administration, the high hopes of the people in Tinubu might be truncated.”

Chike Okafor further identified total war against insecurity as another critical issue to be addressed before first 100 days.

He lamented the threat against food security and the sharp decline in oil production as caused by insecurity.

According to him, aside the negative effect it has on the economy and GDP of the nation, the number of innocent lives lost has become worrisome and unacceptable.

He however called for massive support for the incoming government by all Nigerians, expressing confidence that the Tinubu administration will fast track massive human capital development across the country.