Federal lawmaker extols Olubadan’s virtues at 93

Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, as he clocks 93.

Akande-Sadipe, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, spoke in a statement.

The statement was signed by her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the traditional ruler, who was born on August 26, 1928, ascended the throne of his forebears on March 4, 2016 as the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Akande-Sadipe, while extolling the virtues of Olubadan, said the oba had consistently ensured progress in Ibadanland.

“No doubt, Kabiyesi has consistently ensured progress in Ibadan, whilst also strongly advocating for cultural and religious tolerance amongst his people,” she said.

The lawmaker also praised him for sustaining the virtues of his ancestors.

She said: “May the Almighty Allah grant Oba Saliu Adetunji good health and long life as he continues to lead the people of Ibadanland.

“We appreciate your rulership, happy birthday Kabiyesi.”