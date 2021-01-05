A member of the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has donated 300KVA transformers to five communities in her Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo State to boost power supply.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the transformers were installed in three communities on Tuesday, while the remaining two communities took delivery of theirs.

The transformers were installed at Orelope Isale-Alfa, Papa Eleye and Irepodun, while Abey Technical and Liberty Academy Road took delivery of theirs.

NAN also reports that Akande-Sadipe, a former aide to the late Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, is the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora.

The lawmaker said that the donation was in fulfillment of her electioneering promises and determination to bring unprecedented development to the constituency.

Akande-Sadipe, who was represented by her aide, Kunle Fadiran, assured constituents of more infrastructural projects, youth empowerment programmes and job opportunities, among others.

“In fulfillment of my commitment to my constituency, I just facilitated and installed 300KVA transformers in three communities: namely Orelope Isale-Alfa, Papa Eleye and Irepodun.

“Abey Technical and Liberty Academy Road communities joined the transformer beneficiary list by taking delivery of new transformers for their respective communities.

“I want to assure you that more infrastructural projects, youth empowerment programmes and job opportunities, among others, will be facilitated to the communities under my representation,” she said.

NAN reports that some residents of the communities applauded the lawmaker for the gesture, urging her not to relent in bringing more projects to the communities.

The Chairman, Orelope Isale-Alfa General Community, Alhaji Adebisi Dauda, appreciated the lawmaker for the development, saying that she had represented and impacted positively on the communities.

He explained that the community had been in darkness for long, while efforts made by residents of the community had not yielded result.