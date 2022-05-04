Federal Lawmaker affirms Nigeria will sustain programmes exchange for new exploits

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Garba Datti, has affirmed that Nigeria will continue to participate in foreign conferences and exhibitions to discover new technologies in the oil and gas, maritime and environment sectors.

Datti, Chairman, House Committee on Ports and Harbours, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday at the ongoing 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, United States.

He said the new technologies would solve some of the challenges confronting the sectors in the country.

Datti said that it was very important for Nigeria to continue to take part in major international conferences and exhibitions, a major player in the global oil and gas industry.

According to him, it is important for Nigeria to attend OTC because it is the biggest gathering of offshore companies in the world.

He said: “Nigeria being a major player in the oil sector globally, it is important to brainstorm with other stakeholders on finding solutions to some of our challenges.

“At OTC, you will see the latest technology, the latest advancement in oil drilling and other offshore activities. This is the only place you will find it.

“There are exhibitors from all oil major countries, all leading industrial countries are here and it is very important for Nigeria to attend.

“The benefits of attending this conference are many because this is where you find the latest technological development in the oil and gas.”

The lawmaker said that the members of House of Representatives would continue to give priority to the sectors.

“Advancement is going on every year and you will find out that there’s already improvement and ahead of what is already in existence.

“I think it is very important for Nigeria to attend and beneficial to the maritime, oil and gas and environment sectors.

“OTC is the place to meet the right people and the right companies and they are exhibiting their latest technological developments.

“It is by interacting with them that you will discover that some of the equipment being used are obsolete and there are new technologies that will be more efficient and cost-saving,” he said.

According to him, the National Assembly (NASS) being an oversight institution has a role to play and whenever there is anything from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. that has to do with international conferences, they must seek our consent.

“To make any law or request, the NNPC must come through us. We have seen it live and we know how important it is and we will give them (NNPC) all the necessary support needed,” he said.