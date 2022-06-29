Federal High Court to begin annual vacation in July

The Federal High Court (FHC) will, on July 25, begin its annual vacation.

The FHC Assistant Director of Information, Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, in a statement to newsmen Wednesday, said the vacation would end on September 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement which was titled: “Notification of Federal High Court of Nigeria Annual Vacation for the Year 2022 and Roaster for Vacation Judges.”

It reads in part: “The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces the commencement of the Annual Vacation for the Year 2022.

“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The Vacation will commence from Monday, the 25th day of July, 2022 to Friday, the 16th day of September, 2022.

“This is in order for Hon. Judges to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year.”

Catherine Oby-Christopher said the court would resume in all judicial divisions on Monday, September 19.

According to her, during the vacation, only the Core Judicial Divisions (Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt) will as usual remain functional for the litigating public to approach the division nearest to them.

She said during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency such as arrest of ship(s) and fundamental rights enforcement would be entertained.

“The vacation judges for ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION include Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed, Hon. Justice E. Nwite and Hon. Justice N.E. Maha.

“The vacation judges for LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION include Hon. Justice D. E. Osiagor, Hon. Justice I.N. Oweibo, Hon. Justice A. Aluko and Hon. Justice T.G. Ringim.

“And the vacation judges for PORT – HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION are Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua, Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed and Hon. Justice S.I. Mark,” she concluded.