Federal High Court judges adjourn abruptly in honour of news of death of colleague

Proceedings at the Federal High Court in Lagos, were on Monday, halted abruptly, following notice of the demise of a brother judge, Hon. Justice Fatun Odohi Riman.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, had announced the death of Justice Riman, who sits at the Awka division of the court.

In the notice to all Federal High Court judges dated October 28, Tsoho stated that Justice Riman passed away in England in the early hours of October 28.

According to the notification, the late judge had been admitted to a hospital in England, before his demise.

He said that further burial information will be subsequently communicated by his family.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Monday, some judges of the Lagos division who had commenced sittings for the day were made to rise abruptly, following the notice.

Cases have consequently been adjourned to later dates.