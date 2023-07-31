Federal High Court Judge dies in Abuja
A Federal High Court Judge, Justice Peter Mallong, is dead.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal High Court Judge died on Sunday during a brief illness in Abuja.
The Chief Registrar of the FHC, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, announced the sudden death of the judge in a statement he made available to newsmen on Monday morning.
It reads: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own, Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, who passed away on Sunday unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.
“We will miss him more than words can express.
“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time.”