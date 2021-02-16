The Federal High Court, on Tuesday, ordered that monetary claims and default fees in respect of fundamental human rights applications should no longer be charged.

The Chief Judge of the FHC, Justice John Tsoho, in a circular with number: FHC/ABJ/ACR/01/2021 directed all deputy chief registrars and station registrars to comply forthwith with the new directive.

The circular was signed by Jane Egbo, Assistant Chief Registrar, Litigation, in Abuja.

It reads: “I have been directed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice J. T. Tsoho to inform all Deputy Chief Registrars and station registrars that henceforth, monetary claims and default fees in respect of Fundamental Human Rights applications should no longer be charged.

“Be so informed and comply accordingly.”