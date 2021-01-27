The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of Justice Ibrahim Watila.

Justice Tsoho, in a statement by the Chief Information Officer of the FHC, Catherine-Oby Nwandu, described Watila as “a sober and courageous judge, whose exit will be felt by the court, as well as the country at large.”

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, judges of the court, the entire management and staff of the court commiserate with the family of the deceased,” the statement read.

Justice Watila passed on to glory after a brief illness on January 24.

Until his death, the late judge was serving at the Abeokuta Division of the court.

Born on May 12, 1963, Watila was appointed to the FHC bench on December 2, 2015.

He would be laid to rest on January 30 in his home town, Marama, Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

There will be a wake on January 27 at his residence, C13, Herbert Marcauley Street, Pent House Estate, Pyakkasa, Abuja by 3pm.

A valedictory court session will be held on January 28, 2021 at Ukeje Hall, Federal High Court Headquarters, Abuja at 11am.