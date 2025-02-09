Federal Government to toll more roads – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Saturday that more federal roads would be tolled by the Federal Government to ensure effective infrastructure maintenance.

The Minister made the revelation when he inspected the ongoing construction on the Abuja-Kaduna dual carriageway.

Umahi stated that the Federal Government was leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to improve road infrastructure across Nigeria for socio-economic benefits.

According to him, major roads within the six geopolitical zones and key economic corridors would be tolled.

He said: “However, we will not toll any road that has not been fully completed.

“Before tolling, we must ensure the road is 100 percent finished.”

Umahi explained that where roads were completed years ago, but had deteriorated, agreements would be reached with stakeholders on necessary maintenance.

He emphasised that lack of maintenance remained a major issue for Nigerian roads.

He said: “How do you maintain 35,000 kilometres of road?

“We must involve the private sector in this maintenance effort.

“If a 200-kilometre road has 150 kilometres completed, we must decide on maintenance plans.

“Without maintenance, those sections could deteriorate.

“That is our focus.

“However, for now, no unfinished road will be tolled.”

Umahi stated that work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway would be completed within 14 months.

He added that sections one and three of the road had been awarded to Infoquest Nigeria Limited following a Federal Executive Council approval.

He said: “The Federal Executive Council approved the construction of these sections on Monday.

“Infoquest Nigeria Limited has commenced work.

“We are not here primarily to assess the volume of work done.

“Instead, we are holding a side meeting to determine mobilisation levels.”

Umahi stated that efforts were underway to address failed sections of the road, including depressions along 38 kilometres of section one from Abuja to Kaduna.

He directed the Permanent Secretary to work with contractors and consultants to assess the entire 38 kilometre stretch and determine the best solution.

While inspecting the Lambata Bridge on the Abuja-Minna Road, Umahi said measures had been introduced to deter illegal mining and sand excavation, preventing erosion.

He stated that solutions had been implemented to protect the pile caps from illegal sand mining and erosion damage.

