Federal Government takes over Gombe hospital

The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo into a Federal Medical Centre.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Onanuga, the Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

The teaching hospital was initially a medical centre before being upgraded into a Federal Teaching Hospital.

The Kumo Federal Medical Centre will serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel, and boost health care service in Gombe State and the North East.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya formally requested the takeover of the facility.

President Bola Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the North Eastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

The Federal Government also considered the State Government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

President Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system.

