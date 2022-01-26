Federal Government appoints new Managing Director for NEMSA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Aliyu Tahir as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency.

A statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Nebeolisa Anaka, confirmed the appointment.

It said the appointment of the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation took effect from December 31 2021.

Anaka said the appointment, approved by the President, was for a period of four years, which might be renewed for one further term of another four years based on performance and in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tahir, who was before now the General Manager Technical Standard and Inspectorate Services in NEMSA, replaces the former MD, Peter Ewesor, whose second and final tenure expired on October 3.

NAN reports that Tahir has over 29 years of experience in the power sector.

He joined the Ministry of Power in 1993 and rose to the position of Deputy Director Electrical Inspectorate Services Department from where he was transferred to NEMSA as the General Manger of TS/IS.

A graduate of Electrical Engineering from the Abubakar Tafawa Belewa University, he served as the Secretary, Presidential Task Force on Power in 2011 while in the Ministry of Power.

Tahir is a fellow if the Nigeria Institute of Power Engineers, a member if the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

He is also a registered member, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.