The Federal Character Commission said it has plans to commence the auditing of the nominal rolls of federal Ministries, Department and Agencies to be sure that they comply with the principles of federal character as enshrined in the constitution.

The New Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, during a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said the aim was to ensure enforcement of the principles of federal character without sacrificing its merits.

Dankaka said public concerns have been expressed and she and the new Federal Commissioners have been confronted even before their assumptions of office with seeming unethical practice.

She said: “It is of great concern that our laid down procedures and operations standard have been compromised.

“We have resolved to change these narratives.

“To enhance the power of prosecution for any erring agency, the Commission shall review the laws and seek amendments from the National Assembly where necessary.

“The Commission shall not hesitate to impose disciplinary measures on any erring staff or agency. It shall not be business as usual.

“We all must strive to live above board.

“All government MDAs must ensure adherence to the principle of federal character.

“To this end, the Commission shall soon embark on audit of the nominal rolls of all government MDAs with the view to enforcing the principles of federal character without sacrificing its merit.”

The FCC boss said findings revealed that the second mandate of the Commission, which dwelled on equitable distribution of infrastructural facilities, had been seemingly neglected.

Dankaka noted that the Commission shall implement this critical mandate, which impacted directly on the dividends of democracy and the well being of the people.

She said: “We shall ensure that all implementing MDAs adhere to the principles of fairness and equitable distribution of social amenities.

“However, very soon, the Commission will organise an induction session for Honourable Members so as to acquaint them with the processes and workings of the Commission.

“As the world is experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, I implore everyone to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by NCDC and other health institution in the country.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dankaka and 37 new Federal Character Commissioners were inaugurated on July 2 by President Muhammadu Buhari after being cleared by the National Assembly.