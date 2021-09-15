Federal Capital Territory NBA Chairman is dead

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Hauwa Evelyn Shekarau, is dead.

The Branch confirmed the development in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Ikemefuna Onyeka, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Shekarau died in the early hours of Wednesday during a brief illness.

The statement said: “The NBA Abuja branch (Unity Bar) regrets to announce the untimely demise of her Chairman Dr. Hauwa Shekarau who passed on this morning 15th September, 2021 after a brief illness;

“It is our prayer that God will grant her eternal rest; give her immediate family, associates and NBA in general the fortitude to bear this great loss;

“Burial arrangement will be communicated to us as soon as the family announces;

“Members are also notified that condolence register has been opened at the branch secretariat located at flat 2, Block 16, FCDA Quarters, Kashim Ibrahim Way, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.”