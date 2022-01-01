Federal Capital Territory Minister tests positive for COVID-19

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister himself made the disclosure in a statement on his verified Facebook account on Friday in Abuja.

Bello wrote: “I have tested positive for COVID-19, after a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (one year and nine months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021.

“After feeling unwell from December 28, I decided to do a COVID-19 test on Thursday morning. The result came out positive on Friday morning.

“Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.”

The Minister saluted and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting the pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022.

Bello said: “I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.”