The Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, has been renamed Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University.

The management of the university formerly unveiled the new name on Thursday.

The development was the implementation of the name change approved in 2019 by the Federal Government.

Professor Anande Richard Kimbir, the vice chancellor, had disclosed during the matriculation that year that the federal government had changed the name of the institution from Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) to Joseph Tarka University (JTU), but that official communication was being awaited to specify the mandate, vision and mission of the university’s new status.

He, however, gave a hint during the convocation ceremony of the school recently that the long-awaited official documentation had been done.