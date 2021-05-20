A N30 million contract was awarded in December 2020 by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to a private firm in Bauchi for the construction of a Friday Mosque, The Eagle Online authoritatively reports.

The private company, El-Shukhur Multi-Buz Nigeria Limited, situated at 15, Jahun Quarters, Bauchi, was given eight weeks to deliver the project.

An award letter from the Procurement Department of the ministry, signed by the Deputy Director, Procurement, Musa A. Musa, dated December 10, 2020 and addressed to the managing director of the firm asked the addressee to liaise with the Director, Animal Husbandry of the ministry for adequate supervision of the contract.

The letter read: “I am directed to inform you that the Ministerial Tenders Board at its 7th meeting held on 7th December, 2020 approved the award of contract for the Construction of Friday Mosque to your company at the total contract sum of N30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Naira) only, inclusive of VAT, with completion period of eight (8) weeks, with effect from the date of this letter.

“You are therefore required to indicate in writing within three (3) days of receipt of this offer your acceptance to the office of the Office of the Director Procurement, FMARD, Abuja or otherwise, the offer will be considered lapsed.

“Thereafter, you are to liaise with the Director (Animal Husbandry Services) for adequate supervision of the Contract and the Director, Legal Services for signing of the Contract Agreement.”

The letter said the awardee expected that the contract would be executed “in strict compliance with the BOQ/Specifications and in line with relevant clauses in the Bidding Document and Contract Agreement.”