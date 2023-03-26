FEC mourns ex-CGS Oladipo Diya

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has expressed shock over the death of the former Chief of General Staff, retired Lt-.Gen. Oladipo Diya.

Diya, who served as the Chief of General Staff to the late head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, died on Sunday at the age of 79.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), conveyed FEC’s condolences in a statement issued by Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the SGF on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Mustapha, the Federal Executive Council received with shock the death of Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya.

Mustapha said Diya was a seasoned military officer with admirable administrative capabilities in the various functions he served the country.

He also described late Diya as a notable statesman who made invaluable contributions to nation-building.

“FEC condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, his family and friends, and prays to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest,” Mustapha said.

Diya was born on April 3, 1944 in Odogbolu, Ogun.

He was the military governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.