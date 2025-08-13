FEC imposes five-year ban on establishment of new federal tertiary institutions

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a five-year ban on the establishment of new federal tertiary educational institutions across the country.

The decision was taken on Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Abuja, at the weekly FEC meeting that was predsieed over by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the ban covers universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Alausa, who spoke with newsmen, said the establishment of more higher institutions was not the problem with education in Nigeria.

The said the challenge in Nigeria’s education sector is no longer about access to federal tertiary education, but addressing the duplication of institutions, which has led to significant deterioration in both infrastructure and manpower.

