The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, said the Federal Executive Council did not discuss the issue of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, during its meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

There is currently an ongoing call for Pantami’s resignation or sacking over his past controversial comments on terrorist groups including the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The Presidency has, however, so far remained silent on the matter.

The embattled minister participated virtually in the weekly meeting of FEC.

When asked, Mohammed said the issue was not discussed at the meeting.

He however parried a question on whether the Federal Government feels comfortable with Pantami’s continued presence in the cabinet.

“I am not going to go into the issue of whether government is comfortable or not.

“I will answer your question directly. It (Pantami’s issue) was not discussed at the council meeting.”