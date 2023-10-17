FEC approves use of concrete for road construction

The Federal Executive Council has approved the use of concrete for the construction of roads in the country.

This could also affect already awarded road contracts, depending on the level of work reached by the contractor.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday in Abuja after the FEC meeting, with President Bola Tinubu presiding.

Umahi said: “FEC was also informed on the ongoing projects and to mitigate so much inflation and variation of the projects, to have some of the projects that have attended completion to be redesigned on concrete and going forward for new projects to be done on concrete.

“FEC approved the concept that most of the ongoing projects should be designed on concrete pavements depending on the level of completion and if you’re doing asphalt, there are also conditions for that.

“FEC also approved the coastal road running from Phase 1, which runs from Lagos to Port Harcourt to Calabar.

“Phase 2 runs from S4 tearing off from this stretch to Sokoto and to Ogoja.

“It was approved to be done on Engineering, Procurement and Construction plus Financing.

“Eight roads that were started in the past administration for concessioning that have gone through all the processes were also approved and that the financial closure should be reached by November.”

Umahi also said that a 24-hour approval would be given to any state interested in taking over road projects in their domain, while particular conditions must be met for the agreement to take effect.

He said that the project by the states must conform to the standard of the Federal Ministry of Works as well as meet the tolling system through which they would recoup their investment.

The Minister also disclosed that FEC approved the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and Federal Inland Revenue Service road projects, which they oversee and fund across the country.