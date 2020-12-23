The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of some roads across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Fashola listed the benefiting states to include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He said, “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA. This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

“One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha – Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road and reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT.

“Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagry area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi, the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo State.

“General maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe State, general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha dual carriageway that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta State.

“The total sum of these contracts was N8,180,948,137.50 and council approved this memorandum on behalf of FERMA.”

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who also briefed the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said N4.7billion was approved for the nation’s power sector.

He said, “Today the Federal Executive Council approved two memos from the Ministry of Power. One is the revised estimated total cost in the contract of construction of infrastructure at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria permanent site in Abuja. The total cost is N88.046 million.

“The second approval by the council is the extension of the contract time for the consultancy service in the project management and supervision of the ongoing construction at the Zungeru power project in the sum of 3.5 million dollars and N3.4billion equivalent to N4.7 billion.”