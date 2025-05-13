FEC approves group life assurance for workers, paramilitary, others

Didi Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, says the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the Group Life Assurance Scheme for government workers, paramilitary, and uniformed personnel.

Walson-Jack said this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the sixth FEC meeting of the year on Monday in Abuja.

She said through the insurance scheme, the Federal Government would provide a life policy for each public servant, and that in the event of death, the public servant’s next-of-kin would have a benefit to help the family cushion the effect of the loss.

She said: “This scheme underscores the importance that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has placed on the welfare of the federal workers.

“This year, the group life assurance scheme covers key government officials, comprising Mr. President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, and the secretary to the government of the Federation.

“The other beneficiaries are: Ministers, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries and staff of Federal Government ministries and treasury funded agencies.”

According to Walson-Jack, the scheme also covers the paramilitary agencies such as Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and Office of the National Security Adviser.

She added that the Group Life Insurance Scheme was an annual one, and that the approval given by FEC was for the 2025/2026 policy year, and the policy would commence from the date of payment of premium to underwriters in line with the no premium, no cover policy.

She said: “The approval for today was for the appointment of 17 insurance underwriters for the group life insurance cover and for the year 2025/2026 as I had earlier mentioned.

“The premium is paid to the insurance companies for 12 months.

“So, this policy will expire in 2026.”

