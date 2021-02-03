The Federal Executive Council has approved the establishment of additional 20 private universities across the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Adamu, the approved universities will get their provisional licences from the National Universities Commission, which they will use for the next three years, while monitoring and evaluation will go on.

The approved universities are: Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State; Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State; and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

Others are: Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State; and Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State; Capital City University, Kano, Kano State; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State; and University of Offa, Offa, Kwara State also got provisional approval.

Others are: Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State; Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State; Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State; and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State.

Nine of the private universities are located in the North Central; three, South South; two, South East; five, North West; and one in the South West.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with the approval of additional 20 universities, Nigeria now has 99 private universities.