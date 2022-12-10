Features: Pre-Primary education in Nigeria still at low ebb by Hameed Oyegbade 

Five-year-old Sukayra Mohammed at Shagari town in Sokoto’s future ambition is to become a medical doctor. Her interest in the medical profession is as a result of her desire to treat people and care for others.

However, this ambition might not be achieved after all because she was not enrolled in school.

She hawks fried yam around Magaji Abdullahi Early Childhood Care Development Education Center at Shagari town every day and she could only watch other children learning and playing in the schools. “I want to be a doctor so that I can treat and take care of people. But my parents did not enrol me in school. They gave me fried yam to hawk. I came to hawk at this school so that I can watch other children learning and playing”.

Also, Sanni Alamin has a tall dream of becoming the President of Nigeria in the future. The 6-year-old boy said this would enable him to help his community and serve his country. Sanni’s journey to achieve his ambition begins with learning at Magaji Abdullahi Early Childhood Care Development Education Center at Shagari town. Saani said he loves going to school because he would be able to play.

“In my school, we have play materials. We learn as we play. Play helps us to learn. When I grow up, I want to be the president of Nigeria so that I can serve my country and help my community,” Alamin said.

Kareema Ibrahim, Amayatu Aliyu and other children in the school said they love going to School because they would be able to play with other children. A teacher in the school, Asmau Muhammed “said the children need to play to be healthy and that they learn in the process. “We are using these play materials to teach them many things and they are getting it. If we teach them without using play materials, they may not show interest. Play helps children to learn.”

A lecturer at Sheu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto Sunday Jubrin said students love activities and that since play is activity based, they can easily learn through play. “If you want to teach children subtraction, you can put some physical items down, count the items, take away some and count again, if you do it like play, they will play along with you and they would be the ones to find the answer. They will prefer that than when you just write it on the paper or board for them”.

Like Sukayra and Saani, every child has his or her own potential and ambition but it takes concerted efforts for the aspiration to be achieved. No doubt, education is important for any child to have a bright future. However, the pre-primary education, which is the foundation of learning, is at low ebb in Nigeria. Many children in some parts of the country still do not have access to education.

Schools that are available do not have necessary facilities to enable he beginners learn effectively. One of the major items missing in most of the schools is play materials. Whereas, experts said play help children to learn fast and assimilate.

Across the country, states in Nigeria pay little attention to Pre primary education. For instance, out of 2000 primary schools in Sokoto State, only 500 schools in the state have Early Childhood Care Education Development Centers.

In Osun State, the situation is worst in Osun State where only 60 out of 1341 primary schools have the Early Childhood Care Education Development Centers according to the Executive Secretary of Osun State Universal Basic Education Board, Adeoye Bakare.

In Sokoto, the Director, Early Childhood Education at the State Universal Basic Education Board, Sokoto State, Faruk Katune Umar said the state government is committed to ensuring sound education for all children in the state. “We are committed to ensuring effective pre-primary education in Sokoto state. We are training teachers on Early Childhood Care Education Development so that they can teach the children effectively. Also, we are providing play materials in our schools for the children. We hope to do meet until we cover the gaps” Umar said.

Kabiru Muhammed, one of the parents at Magaji Abdullahi Early Childhood Care Development Education Center at Shagari town said the play materials is among the things that attracted his daughter, Khadijah to the schools and helped her develop interest in education. He said “My daughter likes this school and preferred this school to the other schools because she enjoys play with the play materials in the schools. My daughter told me that she enjoys learning when teacher taught them using play materials”.

Meanwhile, the importance of early learning is entrenched in the second target of Sustainable Development Goal 4, which seeks to ensure that, by 2030, “all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education”.

With this, pre-primary education is considered an essential tool for achieving Universal Primary Education and the SDGs. Therefore, ensuring access to quality pre-primary education is a key strategy for improving learning and education outcomes as well as the efficiency of education systems. The global momentum to expand and integrate early education services into education systems has great potential and appropriate learning tools must be put in place to meet children’s learning needs and interests.

Educators are now re-thinking how to teach young children to tap their enormous learning potential. Play is one of the most important ways in which young children gain essential knowledge and skills.

It is against this backdrop that the United Nations’ Children’s Fund is calling on government at all levels in Nigeria to strengthen early childhood education and provide more play materials in schools to entice pupils to learning through play.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Yetunde Oluwatosin appealed to government and private individuals to do more in promoting early childhood education.

She said “Play opportunities and environments that promote play, exploration and hands-on learning are at the core of effective pre-primary programmes. Play takes many forms.”

“Everyone knows ‘play’ when they see it on streets, in villages, on playgrounds, in classrooms. People from every culture, economic background and community engage in play from their earliest years. Researchers and theorists, however, agree on the key characteristics of playful experiences. An important aspect of play is children’s agency and control over the experience. Agency refers to children’s initiative, decision-making and self-choice in play”.

“Ultimately, play should involve some degree of agency, enabling children to take on an active role and ownership in their experiences, as well as recognizing and trusting children to be capable, autonomous and agents of their own playful learning journeys. Stimulating environment with play materials helps children to grow well mentally, emotionally and physically.

“This is the essence of Early Childhood Care Education Development Centers. But such centres are not many in most states in Nigeria. Early childhood education must be accorded the deserved attention and necessary facilities including play materials must be in place in the preschools to entice little children to education”, Oluwatosin said.

She noted that one of the great challenges in education planning is incorporating pre-primary education into the formal education sector while retaining the distinctive elements of quality programming for young children, saying that a key element to consider is ‘learning through play’, or ‘playful learning’, which is central to quality early childhood pedagogy and education.

Oluwatosin noted that “with adequate stimulation, a child’s brain forms neural connections at a pace of at least 1,000 per second. However, recent indications are that the speed could be up to 1 million per second. These connections are triggered by rich, loving and protected environments, in the context of responsive and playful care giving that foster bonding and secure attachment, contributing to positive socio-emotional development.”

“Children’s language, socialemotional and cognitive skills are rapidly expanding. During this period, the stimulation and learning that come from play, reading, singing and interacting with peers and caring adults at home and in quality early education settings are essential. Play in the preschool years enables children to explore and make sense of the world around them, as well as to use and develop their imagination and creativity,” she said.

UNICEF Communication Specialist, Dr Geoffrey Njoku charged the median to promote issues around Early Childhood Care Development Education as it concerns learning through play. “It is our duty as journalists to educate people on this important matter by reporting it to prompt government and relevant stakeholders to take appropriate actions to make sure that early childhood education becomes a norm and a practice in Nigeria to inculcate it as part of the national educational curriculum in schools”, Njoku said.