FCTA warns against illegal structures on indigenous farmland

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday cautioned against building illegal structures on indigenous farmland adjacent to the Federal Highway, especially along the Airport road.

Ikharo Attah, FCTA Chairman, Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, gave the warning during the demolition of illegal structures at Iddo Sabo Community, near the University of Abuja main campus.

Attah said that the administration would sustain the demolition of illegal structures, adding that the new Commissioner of Police, FCTA Command, promised to continue from where his predecessor stopped.

He said that the commissioner deployed a Chief Superintendent of Police to lead the operation, adding that the military and other security agencies involved in the exercise were committed to ensuring its success.

“After we concluded demolition at Iddo Sarki Community, we proceeded to Iddo Sabo Community and started a demolition rehearsal, although its massive but it is not the main thing that we have come to do.

“We have to spend time to work here for days. The illegality committed here is very heavy. About a year and half ago, it is only few structures that were build here.

“But as we speak today, the structures are very massive in their numbers and you will understand that it’s worrisome when people trust that they can get land from the native.

“Where the natives are supposed to use for farming, pending when they are fully resettled has been converted into full mass housing structure.

“We will remove all the illegal structures here in line with what we believe is right. This portion of land is supposed to be a farmland for the natives,” he said.

The chairman said that the taskforce would leave no stone unturned and assured that the operation would be free and fair to all.

Peter Olumuji, the Secretary, FCTA Command and Control Centre said that illegal structures breed criminality in the territory.

“Whenever you allow unplanned settlement to expand, it breeds more of criminality and places for criminals to hibernate.

“Like we have done at Iddo Sarki, we are here to ensure that all unplanned settlements are removed,” Olumuji added.