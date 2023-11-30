FCTA uncovers alleged illegal oil refining warehouse in Abuja

The officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in collaboration with security agencies, on Thursday, uncovered an alleged illegal oil refining warehouse in Mabushi, Abuja.

The warehouse was located opposite Mobil Filling Station along Ahmadu Bello Way, Mabushi.

It was thereafter, demolished by the Department of Development Control, FCTA.

The Director of the department, Mukhtar Galadima, said that the refining warehouse was discovered during the ongoing city cleaning exercise.

Galadima said the warehouse, covering about three to four plots of land designated for commercial purposes had been converted to illegal operations where oil like diesel and other petroleum products were being adulterated.

He said the city sanitation task force would look into the provision of the law and make necessary recommendations to the FCT Administration for further actions on the plots used for the illegal activities.

The director, who explained that no arrest was made, however, said some of the items being used in carrying out the illegal activity have been impounded.

“We have done the needful by moving the items to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“From what we have seen so far, about three or four plots of lands designated for commercial purposes have been converted to unapproved activities.

“We believe that the owners are fully aware, and as such, there will be consequences.

“We are going to look at the provision of the law and make necessary recommendations to the FCT Administration,” he said.

He said the administration would be tough on any contravention of land use without approval.