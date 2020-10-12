The Federal Capital Territory Administration has threatened to sanction private school owners and public school heads who insist on collecting third term fees.

The Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board, Malam Yahaya Mohammed gave the warning during inspection of schools on Monday for the 2020 to 2021 Academic year.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that schools in the FCT were closed for seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed said the administration was emphatic on the issue of third term school fees and would not hesitate to come down hard on either private schools or any head of public school that collect the fees.

“The FCTA is very emphatic that this is first term resumption, so no school, either private or public should collect third term fees.

“Those who violate the rules will certainly face sanction. During our last meeting with the school management officials and National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, expressed the willingness to comply with the laid down rules and regulations by FCT Administration,” he said.

On adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols as schools in the FCT resumed, Mohammed said the number of students in a class should be between 25 and 35 depending on the size of the class and infrastructure available for use.

“Number of students in the class at the schools just resumed should be between 25 and 35 in a class.

”But where there are larger number of students, we have mandated the teachers to make provision for two sessions, morning and afternoon sessions.

” This will be the situation till when we are comfortable for schools to go back to normal,” he said.

Mohamed called on parents and guardians to corporate with school heads and the teachers in complying with the laid down safety measures.

NAN reports that schools visited include Government Girls’ Secretary School, Dutse; Junior Secondary School, Dutse-Sagwari and Government Day Secondary School, Dutsen-Alhaji.