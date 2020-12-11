The Federal Capital Territory Administration says it received 8,744 fresh land applications for different purposes in Abuja in 2020, the Director of Land Administration, FCT, Malam Adamu Hussaini, said at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Hussaini said in spite of the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic that slowed down the global economy, the FCT administration received 5,513 new applications for private residential use, 1,828 for commercial purposes and 1,400 for other uses in the Federal Capital city, Abuja.

In addition, he disclosed that the administration also received two applications from the Diplomatic Corps and one application by a government agency, that he did not name.

According to him, during the same period, the FCTA successfully conveyed 603 Certificates of Occupancy to titleholders across the country.

Hussaini said: Out of this number, 299 Certificates of Occupancy are for Sales of Federal Government Houses, while 304 were for other properties in the Federal Capital City.”

The Director used the occasion to appeal to title holders in the FCT to come forward and collect their CoOs, which had been duly processed and lying in the vaults, awaiting collection.

He said: “The FCT Administration intends to change the narrative by assiduously working very hard in the coming years to double the conveyance of CoOs to titleholders.

“This is to ensure that the status guarantors of land in the FCT and individual beneficiaries of Mass Housing shall have bankable, marketable titles towards encouraging investment in the FCT, thereby lubricating the post COVID-19 Abuja economy.”

On land transaction among the citizens, the administration received 4,154 applications to conduct legal search to ascertain the veracity or status of such title documents.

Hussaini said: “These requests, among others, comprised 2,635 for residential applicants and 1,519 for commercial plots and property, respectively.”

He said that during the year under review, the FCTA also registered 875 titles, including Certificates of Occupancy, Deed of Assignment, Power of Attorney, Deed of Gift, Deed of Release, Deed of Sublease and Legal Mortgages.