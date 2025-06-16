FCTA reaffirms commitment to protecting elderly citizens from abuse

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to protecting elderly citizens from various forms of abuse, including health-related issues.

Bola Ajao, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to FCT Mandate Secretary on Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, said this.

It was revealed in the statement on Sunday in Abuja that Fasawe gave the assurance in commemoration of the 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), celebrated with the theme: “Beyond Age.”

He also said that the FCTA was committed to the physical, emotional, financial, and psychological treatment of the elderly people within the territory.

He noted that WEAAD was marked globally on June 15 every year to raise awareness about the often-silent abuse of older persons, as well as to promote the protection of their rights and dignity.

He added that under the leadership of Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, the FCTA was actively supporting elderly residents through initiatives like “Renewed Hope Initiative Medical Mission-Support for the Elderly”.

According to him, the aim of the initiative is to improve the overall well-being of the elderly.

The Mandate secretary also said that the secretariat had supported the maiden edition of the world elderly day initiative spearheaded by the office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Fasawe urged residents, community leaders, and health professionals to value older citizens, while also advising the public to watch out for signs of abuse such as unexplained injuries, fearfulness, sudden financial changes, and withdrawal in them and report concerns to the appropriate authorities.

He said: “HSES will collaborate with community and religious leaders to raise awareness and uphold the dignity of older people.

“This is a collective call to action to look ‘Beyond Age’ to respect and include older people in society, challenge stereotypes, and protect them from neglect and abuse.”

