FCTA pulls down 11 duplexes in Abuja, offers reasons

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday demolished 11 duplexes in Abuja over blatant violation of city planning regulations.

This is as the Administration warned that developers who ignore official directives will not only lose their investments but also face stiff penalties.

The duplexes, located along Garba Duba Street in Dutse District, were erected directly under high-tension electricity lines and across stream channels, raising serious safety and environmental concerns.

Director, Department of Development Control in the FCT Administration, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the enforcement team on Thursday, said the owners were repeatedly warned but chose to defy the law.

“They requested for approval and applied for building plans approval, which we declined because of the proximity to high-tension lines and a stream channel.

“Despite that, they moved ahead with construction. We served them notices from the excavation stage and at every stage of development, but they ignored us,” he explained.

Galadima condemned the developers’ arrogance, stressing that government would not tolerate reckless disregard for safety.

He said; “If you don’t respect the laws, we will allow you to waste your money and then bring the structures down.

“So long as you intend to develop in FCT, once you are served notice, please stop. Come for clarification whether to proceed or not to proceed”.

Galadima revealed that the FCTA is working with its Legal Secretariat to begin surcharging erring developers, in line with provisions of the urban and regional planning law.

“Not only will your illegal structure be demolished, you will also pay for the cost of mobilization. Whatever structure has been demolished has to pay penalties.

“We are putting mechanisms in place to enforce this,” he said.

The Development Control chief disclosed that the land in question is a statutory allocation, which means the administration could consider granting alternative plots to the institution involved, but only if a formal request is made.