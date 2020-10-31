The Federal Capital Territory Administration on Saturday in Abuja said it would revamp its Social Welfare System to better serve the less privileged in the territory.

Dilichukwu Onyedinma, Chairperson, FCT Ministerial Advisory Committee on the Status of Social Development Service, disclosed this in a statement by Josie Mudasiru, Assistant Director, Information, FCTA.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee was set up by the Minister Of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, to carry out a viability assessment of all social welfare facilities in the six Area Councils, to determine their status.

According to the statement, the terms of reference of the committee include exploring the opportunity of operating some of the centres in conjunction with the private sector.

Onyedinma enjoined members of the committee to produce a working document that would stand the test of time.

“As we embark on our tour next week, let’s keep our eyes and ears open to observe and note how some of these facilities can be revived,” he said.

She said that there were some centres with functional equipment that no one was using.

“This may be due to the far flung locations of some of the areas. The committee is expected to look into this and advise accordingly.”

Other members of the committee include Maria Ogbonnaya-Ngwu, Simisola Ayoade, Maryam Ikunnaye, Peter Agambe, Sani Gyang, Asabe Umar, Abdulmalik Obadaki and Hafsat Mahmood.