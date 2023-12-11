FCTA gives hint on possible closure of Utako market

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said plans are underway to close Utako Market, one of the largest markets in Utako District, Abuja, over poor sanitation.

FCTA Director, Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, raised the alarm in Abuja on Monday.

The alarm was over what he described as “safety concerns and poor sanitation” to avert the advent of epidemic.

Galadima said that the market, being managed by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), added that the deteriorating sanitation situation in the market was very disturbing.

According to him, the market has become a time bomb for disaster waiting to happen, stressing the urgent need to clean up the market.

“It is sad that such a market, located within the heart of the city could be allowed by its managers to degenerate to a state where both human and environmental safety is compromised” Galadima

He said that an urgent meeting would be convened with all stakeholders in the market with a vow to take proactive measures to address the problem.

The director frowned at the leadership of the market for allowing illegal traders to overflow into the major streets around Utako residential area.

He warned that the Task Force on City Sanitation would not allow any trader selling on the street, a development, he said, was leading to vandalisation of and defacing of road infrastructure.

On his part, the Secretary of FCTA’s Command and Control, Dr Peter Olumuji said apart from the nuisances in the area, residents around the market also complained of security threats surging from the market.

Olumuji argued that the market has been overtaken by idle youths and suspected hard drug peddlers and addicts.

He disclosed that the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency has been briefed to pay close attention to the market area to curb the activities of drug peddlers in and around the market.

The task force during the visit cleared illegal traders operating along the roads around the market.