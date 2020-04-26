The Federal Capital Territory Administration has distributed palliative items to 287 widows in military barracks to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, the FCT Minister of State, presented the items to the beneficiaries at Mambilla Barracks in Asokoro.

Austen Elemue, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Elemue said the beneficiaries were drawn from 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks, 102 Guards Battalion, Zuma Barracks, 176 Guards Barracks, General A.O. Azazi Barracks Gwagwalada, 177 Guards Battalion, Shitu Alao Barracks Keffi, Guards Brigade Garrison and Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

He explained that 70 widows were drawn from 7 Guards Battalion and Lungi Barracks, while 36 widows were drawn from 102 Guards Battalion and Zuma Barracks, and 56 widows from 176 Guards Barracks and General A.O Azazi Barracks Gwagwalada.

He added quoting Aliyu: “Others are 60 widows drawn from 177 Guards Battalion, Shitu Alao Barracks Keffi, and 65 widows drawn from Guards Brigade Garrison, Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, bringing the total to 287 widows.

“May God reward and strengthen you, in spite of the difficulties of COVID-19, many of our Nigerian Army Officers are out there fighting the insurgents.

“God will help us to strengthen our nation not only taking away the COVID-19, but also take away the insurgents that has bedeviled our nation. United we are stronger.”

Receiving the items, the Chief of Staff, Guards Brigade, Colonel Kasim Sidi, thanked the FCT Administration for the gesture, adding that they would go a long way to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order.

Sidi said: “On behalf of Guards Brigade, I want to thank you very sincerely for this palliatives.

“It goes to show that we are not forgotten in this reach-out period.

“Please continue to consider us whenever there is a reach-out like this.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the items included 500 cartons of Indomie, 500 packs of gala, rice, soft drinks and water.