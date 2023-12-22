FCTA disburses N4.7bn to Area Councils, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed N4.7 billion to the six Area Councils, primary school teachers and pension scheme, as statutory allocation for the month of November 2023.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, presided over the 184th Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting in Abuja on Friday.

She noted the slight decrease from the N4.97 billion shared in October.

The breakdown showed that N2.3 billion was distributed to the six Area Councils, while N2.5 billion was for primary school teachers and pension schemes..

Out of the N2.3 billion for the Area Councils, Abuja Municipal Area Council got N501 million; Gwagwalada N360.9 million, while Kuje Area Council received N396.9 million.

Also, Bwari Area Council received N351 million, Abaji N309 million and Kwali got N358.9 million.

On the other hand, a total of N2.1 billion went to primary school teachers and N47.3 million was set aside as one per cent Training Fund.

For the pension scheme, N226.5 million was set aside as 15 per cent Pension Fund, while N107.8 million was set aside as 10 per cent employer pension contribution.

The Minister thanked all stakeholders for their valuable contributions and support.