The Education Authority, Federal Capital Territory Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to re-open academic activities for students in graduating classes on Tuesday.

Alhaji Umaru Marafa, Acting Secretary, FCT Education Authority, gave the directive in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the decision followed the re-opening of schools by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for students in terminal classes.

Marafa said the decision was to enable students in Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 to write their examinations.

The secretary further said only schools that had complied with PTF guidelines and certified fit would be allowed to re-open.

He said: “Only schools that have complied with PTF’s guidelines, inspected and certified, can re-open on Tuesday.

“All schools that have not been cleared are advised to hasten up to meet the requirement for resumption.”

Marafa urged students in the affected classes to adhere strictly to established COVID-19 protocols, adding: “You are also to study hard in order to pass your exams.”